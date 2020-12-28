Previous
Red Centre by pusspup
Photo 2384

Red Centre

Stuck for photos in remote location and lousy weather today. This is an aerial shot from my flight to Alice Springs 2018. When I looked hard I found an air strip and settlement next to the dry river bed.
28th December 2020 28th Dec 20

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
653% complete

Issi Bannerman ace
Wow. Amazing shot!
December 28th, 2020  
Margo ace
Love those amazing colours
December 28th, 2020  
