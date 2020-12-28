Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2384
Red Centre
Stuck for photos in remote location and lousy weather today. This is an aerial shot from my flight to Alice Springs 2018. When I looked hard I found an air strip and settlement next to the dry river bed.
28th December 2020
28th Dec 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2384
photos
208
followers
223
following
653% complete
View this month »
2377
2378
2379
2380
2381
2382
2383
2384
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
6th July 2018 2:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
aerial
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wow. Amazing shot!
December 28th, 2020
Margo
ace
Love those amazing colours
December 28th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close