Photo 2398
Beach sunset
I was out to do long exposures as I can only do them in the almost dark now that I have a new setup which doesn’t take my ND filter! But, I snapped a couple of quickies as well as the sunset was so lovely on the return walk!
11th January 2021
11th Jan 21
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
4th January 2021 6:48pm
Tags
sunset
beach
