Previous
Next
Shedding by pusspup
Photo 2400

Shedding

I just love these great pieces of colourful bark that strip off the gum trees and leave such beautiful smooth surfaces behind.
This on our bike ride through the forest this afternoon.
13th January 2021 13th Jan 21

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
657% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise