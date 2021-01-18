Sign up
Photo 2405
Jurassic version
For a bit of fun I took up the Jurassic challenge from
@onewing
,
@yorkshirekiwi
,
@ludwigsdiana
and
@njmom3
.
Dinosaurs that featured in our National Botanic gardens for a while a couple of years ago, now transported.
18th January 2021
18th Jan 21
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2409
photos
209
followers
223
following
2398
2399
2400
2401
2402
2403
2404
2405
2400
2401
2402
2403
3
4
2404
2405
Views
2
2
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
3rd January 2021 5:01pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Tags
dinosaurs
,
jurassic
Milanie
ace
Neat shot
January 18th, 2021
