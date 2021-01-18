Previous
Jurassic version by pusspup
Photo 2405

Jurassic version

For a bit of fun I took up the Jurassic challenge from @onewing, @yorkshirekiwi, @ludwigsdiana and @njmom3 .
Dinosaurs that featured in our National Botanic gardens for a while a couple of years ago, now transported.
Wylie

ace
@pusspup
658% complete

Milanie ace
Neat shot
January 18th, 2021  
