Photo 2406
Stamp collecting
I've taken to 'stamp collecting' when I go walking - for textures. Snap, snap, into the texture bank!
A couple of bark pics here.
19th January 2021
19th Jan 21
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
texture
,
eucalyptus
Annie D
ace
glorious bark textures
January 19th, 2021
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Perfect! Always nice to have some interesting and unique textures on file!
January 19th, 2021
