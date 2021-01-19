Previous
Stamp collecting by pusspup
Photo 2406

Stamp collecting

I've taken to 'stamp collecting' when I go walking - for textures. Snap, snap, into the texture bank!
A couple of bark pics here.
19th January 2021 19th Jan 21

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
659% complete

Photo Details

Annie D ace
glorious bark textures
January 19th, 2021  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Perfect! Always nice to have some interesting and unique textures on file!
January 19th, 2021  
