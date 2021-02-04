Previous
Marigold by pusspup
Marigold

After a long wait the marigolds have gone flowering crazy!
Not as sharp a shot as I thought it was, but it’s what I have.
Babs ace
Gorgeous, marigolds always remind me of my Auntie Hetty, they were the only flowers she grew in her garden. I have no idea why but she always was a bit eccentric ha ha
February 4th, 2021  
