Frangipani by pusspup
Frangipani

Continuing the tropical theme as tomorrow we go home. Anyone who knows Aussie geography will know that Townsville is a long way North so we have quite a trek in front of us.
8th February 2021 8th Feb 21

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Brigette ace
So beautiful
Mine are just starting to flower
February 10th, 2021  
Diana ace
wonderful capture of these gorgeous blooms. Wishing you safe travels.
February 10th, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
beautifully done
February 10th, 2021  
