boat in a storm by pusspup
Photo 2428

boat in a storm

Taken from the ferry back to Townsville, I spied this distant little boat between the tropical rainstorms.
12th February 2021 12th Feb 21

Wylie

@pusspup
Desi
Wow. Awesome and awe inspiring storm! Great shot
February 12th, 2021  
Monique ace
Magnificent sky
February 12th, 2021  
Lois ace
Amazing capture!
February 12th, 2021  
Junko Y ace
That is quite the dramatic storm scene and your capture is brilliant -- the color of the ocean, the clouds, the spacing of light and rain, all of it!
February 12th, 2021  
