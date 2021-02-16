c'est moi!

Previous
Diving the Yongala wreck. Some of my super special gear failed just before diving but fortunately the dive operators had some spare gear so I got to go in. What a disaster it would have been not to be able to dive after all that!
Junko Y ace
How great is this experience??? One of my most incredible life experiences was diving in the Great Barrier Reef. So glad they were able to get you the gear you needed. Looks like you're holding a Go-Pro camera? I hope so -- and that you're going to be posting photos.
February 16th, 2021  
Diana ace
Fabulous that they were able to help out. Brings back memories of my diving man many years ago. Looking forward to some underwater photos.
February 16th, 2021  
Taffy ace
Ah, diving can be so much fun but you can't mess around without the right equipment for sure. I do love the alien look to the gear, though. Great capture!
February 16th, 2021  
