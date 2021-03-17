Previous
Silo art by pusspup
Silo art

The base of the silos on which were painted a soldier and nurse, but I did fancy the poppies on their own.
17th March 2021 17th Mar 21

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Margo ace
Are you going to show us the whole picture? looks nice
March 17th, 2021  
Annie D ace
I love the poppies too
March 17th, 2021  
