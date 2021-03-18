Sign up
Photo 2462
The whole picture/Devenish
Actually a stitched pano of 4 portrait photos to show the whole picture of the excerpt I showed yesterday - and straightened up the silos to fix the distortion.
These at Devenish, Victoria.
18th March 2021
18th Mar 21
Krista Marson
ace
Looks like it could be a still from the Agnes Varda movie Faces Places (such a good film)
https://m.imdb.com/title/tt5598102/
March 18th, 2021
Wylie
ace
@blueberry1222
that looks to be a fascinating film, but I can't see how I can access it :(
March 18th, 2021
Ethel
ace
I like the POV and your work in editing. This Silo Art is moving
March 18th, 2021
