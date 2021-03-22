Previous
Boticelli by pusspup
Photo 2466

Boticelli

We went to the Boticelli to Van Gogh exhibition today at the ANG which we enjoyed. In the shop on the way out there was an enormous vase of wonderful faux flowers. This is a blend of 3 shots of those flowers taken on my phone.
gloria jones ace
Such a colorful image...well done...
March 22nd, 2021  
Lois ace
Beautiful!
March 22nd, 2021  
