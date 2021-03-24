Previous
The fight by pusspup
The fight

Its all happening down at the local pub!

A completely fabricated scene, all my own photos.
Babs ace
Ha ha probably arguing whose turn it is to buy a pint. I wonder if the galahs have got a bet on the winner.
March 24th, 2021  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Winner takes all? Fabulous creation, so creative!
March 24th, 2021  
