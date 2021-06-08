Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2544
Low flying biker
Wylie 2 in practice on the Finke race track today. This gives you a small idea of the level of dust around on the track.
8th June 2021
8th Jun 21
5
5
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
8th June 2021 11:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
KV
ace
Awesome action capture... love the shadow, color, puffs of dirt behind the bike... and well... everything about this. Super fav.
June 8th, 2021
Babs
ace
Fabulous action shot, love the trail of dust. fav.
June 8th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Super shot!
June 8th, 2021
Junko Y
ace
Spectacular! Fabulous composition, wonderful depth, and focused action!
June 8th, 2021
Cathy
Terrific action shot! And I love the color tones!
June 8th, 2021
