Previous
Next
Low flying biker by pusspup
Photo 2544

Low flying biker

Wylie 2 in practice on the Finke race track today. This gives you a small idea of the level of dust around on the track.
8th June 2021 8th Jun 21

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
696% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KV ace
Awesome action capture... love the shadow, color, puffs of dirt behind the bike... and well... everything about this. Super fav.
June 8th, 2021  
Babs ace
Fabulous action shot, love the trail of dust. fav.
June 8th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Super shot!
June 8th, 2021  
Junko Y ace
Spectacular! Fabulous composition, wonderful depth, and focused action!
June 8th, 2021  
Cathy
Terrific action shot! And I love the color tones!
June 8th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise