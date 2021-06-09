Previous
Next
Practice day 3 by pusspup
Photo 2545

Practice day 3

Wylie 2 on the right and new buddy from back home on his first time on the track .
Beautiful weather though cool, enough breeze to blow some of the dust off the track.
Now a couple of rest days before prologue on Saturday .
9th June 2021 9th Jun 21

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
697% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise