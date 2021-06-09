Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2545
Practice day 3
Wylie 2 on the right and new buddy from back home on his first time on the track .
Beautiful weather though cool, enough breeze to blow some of the dust off the track.
Now a couple of rest days before prologue on Saturday .
9th June 2021
9th Jun 21
Wylie
@pusspup
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
9th June 2021 10:49am
Tags
finke
