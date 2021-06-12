Previous
Outback skies by pusspup
Photo 2548

Outback skies

They do the best skies out here. Took this while waiting for Wylie 2 to have a massage.
Race day tomorrow .
Sorry about lack of commenting - I’ve run out of my data limit 😢
Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Mickey Anderson ace
Beautiful sky!!
June 12th, 2021  
