Undara by pusspup
Undara

A walk to the bluff at Undara before a tour of the lava tubes . I will post a shot of them later - very impressive and quite huge!
Yes, Wylie 2 as usual perched on the highest rock!
Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Photo Details

Dianne
A lovely image and great viewpoint.
July 5th, 2021  
Valerie Chesney ace
Wonderful capture.... Great shot of Wylie on the highest rock.
We visited Undara & the lava tubes a number of years ago & found everything fascinating.
July 5th, 2021  
