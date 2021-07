Paddling Lawn Hill Gorge

We were able to hire a canoe to paddle this gorge and see it up close and personal. A very rewarding experience and we were even brave (silly) enough to take the good cameras with us. Fortunately no accidents. Next outback trip we take waterproof bags!

Yes, there were crocodiles, but freshies, so a bonus and not scary, to spot one, which we did before it slunk out of sight.