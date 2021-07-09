Previous
MacDonnell ranges by pusspup
MacDonnell ranges

Before we leave the Alice Springs precinct, I rather like this shot of Wylie 2 and friends at Simpson's gap. For me, the figures really give a sense of perspective on these fabulous rock faces.
Wylie

Milanie ace
How tiny they look!
July 24th, 2021  
