Photo 2575
MacDonnell ranges
Before we leave the Alice Springs precinct, I rather like this shot of Wylie 2 and friends at Simpson's gap. For me, the figures really give a sense of perspective on these fabulous rock faces.
9th July 2021
9th Jul 21
1
1
gap
simpson's
Milanie
ace
How tiny they look!
July 24th, 2021
