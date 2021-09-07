Previous
Rainforest pond by pusspup
Rainforest pond

In the middle of the Savannah! Amazing what a bit of water can achieve.
This is just by where we camped and is a stitch of a few shots to include the tall trees and the width of the pond.
@pusspup
