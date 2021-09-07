Sign up
Photo 2635
Rainforest pond
In the middle of the Savannah! Amazing what a bit of water can achieve.
This is just by where we camped and is a stitch of a few shots to include the tall trees and the width of the pond.
7th September 2021
7th Sep 21
0
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2672
photos
222
followers
242
following
721% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
26th June 2021 2:30pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
rainforest
