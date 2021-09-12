Previous
Next
A croc's eye view by pusspup
Photo 2640

A croc's eye view

It was really special to be able to get down onto the water in a canoe and paddle through the gorge. Such a different POV to walking up the top and looking down.
We actually did see a croc, a fresh water one who wasn't keen to see us!
12th September 2021 12th Sep 21

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
723% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Another awesome capture of this wonderful scenery. Wonderful textures and colours.
September 13th, 2021  
Brigette ace
Fantastic
September 13th, 2021  
Yao RL
wow, what a treat to be in this pristine environment.
September 13th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning !!! Such calm waters , reflections , with the enormous & textures red rocks to each side ! Out of this world -- fav
September 13th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise