Photo 2640
A croc's eye view
It was really special to be able to get down onto the water in a canoe and paddle through the gorge. Such a different POV to walking up the top and looking down.
We actually did see a croc, a fresh water one who wasn't keen to see us!
12th September 2021
12th Sep 21
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
hill
,
lawn
,
gorge
,
canoe
Diana
ace
Another awesome capture of this wonderful scenery. Wonderful textures and colours.
September 13th, 2021
Brigette
ace
Fantastic
September 13th, 2021
Yao RL
wow, what a treat to be in this pristine environment.
September 13th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning !!! Such calm waters , reflections , with the enormous & textures red rocks to each side ! Out of this world -- fav
September 13th, 2021
