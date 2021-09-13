Sign up
Photo 2641
The Upper Gorge
To get to the upper gorge you have to actually lift the canoe out of the water and port it 50m upstream and relaunch. Due to the weight of the canoe (and camera gear) and the rough track this is no mean feat but utterly worthwhile.
13th September 2021
13th Sep 21
4
3
Diana
ace
Wonderful colours and reflections, good that Wylie 2 is a strong guy ;-)
September 14th, 2021
Issi Bannerman
ace
Sounds like a tough carry, but what beautiful vibrant greens and tranquility you got to experience.
September 14th, 2021
julia
ace
Well you were well rewarded
. Beautiful.
September 14th, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
You must be so fit and strong to do this but the effort is so worth it! fav
September 14th, 2021
