Previous
Next
The Upper Gorge by pusspup
Photo 2641

The Upper Gorge

To get to the upper gorge you have to actually lift the canoe out of the water and port it 50m upstream and relaunch. Due to the weight of the canoe (and camera gear) and the rough track this is no mean feat but utterly worthwhile.
13th September 2021 13th Sep 21

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
723% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful colours and reflections, good that Wylie 2 is a strong guy ;-)
September 14th, 2021  
Issi Bannerman ace
Sounds like a tough carry, but what beautiful vibrant greens and tranquility you got to experience.
September 14th, 2021  
julia ace
Well you were well rewarded
. Beautiful.
September 14th, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
You must be so fit and strong to do this but the effort is so worth it! fav
September 14th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise