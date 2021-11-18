Sign up
Photo 2706
This is Andrew
He mostly lives in our front yard and he's a big fav around here.
18th November 2021
18th Nov 21
3
2
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
2752
photos
227
followers
242
following
2699
2700
2701
2702
2703
2704
2705
2706
2701
2702
2703
45
2704
46
2705
2706
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
7th November 2021 4:41pm
Tags
peacock
Milanie
ace
Now that would act as a Class 1 Yard Ornament - what a beauty!
November 18th, 2021
Shutterbug
ace
A peacock in your front yard. Amazing. I love the symmetry in this shot.
November 18th, 2021
Diana
ace
What a great display and gorgeous frame filler! The symmetry is absolutely amazing! How lucky you are to have this beautiful pet.
November 18th, 2021
