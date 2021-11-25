Sign up
Photo 2713
Rose upon rose
Can you see the raindrops have roses?
Its so wet here, no chance of a new pic.
25th November 2021
25th Nov 21
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
flower
,
rose
eDorre Andresen
ace
Lovely pink!
November 25th, 2021
