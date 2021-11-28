Previous
Next
Actinotus by pusspup
Photo 2716

Actinotus

I was working on these to be part of something bigger but was rather taken with how they looked simply against a gradient background. What do you think?
28th November 2021 28th Nov 21

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
744% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Harbie ace
Soft and beautiful!
November 28th, 2021  
Diana ace
They look gorgeous, I do find that there is a bit too much bright light on the right. It takes too much away from the lovely flowers.
November 28th, 2021  
Wylie ace
@ludwigsdiana Thanks Diana, I wondered about that and toyed with cropping it out, but thought I like the balance of the white with the white flowers. Too hard:)
November 28th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise