Photo 2716
Actinotus
I was working on these to be part of something bigger but was rather taken with how they looked simply against a gradient background. What do you think?
28th November 2021
28th Nov 21
3
2
8
3
2
365
ILCE-7M3
14th November 2021 9:24am
Tags
wildflowers
Harbie
ace
Soft and beautiful!
November 28th, 2021
Diana
ace
They look gorgeous, I do find that there is a bit too much bright light on the right. It takes too much away from the lovely flowers.
November 28th, 2021
Wylie
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thanks Diana, I wondered about that and toyed with cropping it out, but thought I like the balance of the white with the white flowers. Too hard:)
November 28th, 2021
