On the First day of Xmas by pusspup
Photo 2719

On the First day of Xmas

My true love sent to me, A kookaburra in a gum tree.
1st December 2021 1st Dec 21

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Shutterbug ace
Very funny. Love the bright red hat.
December 1st, 2021  
eDorre Andresen ace
What fun! Great POV
December 1st, 2021  
