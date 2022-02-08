Sign up
Photo 2788
B&W: shape
Another drone photo of the evening paddle. I was rather pleased with the dramatic way this came up with a few tweaks in LR.
8th February 2022
8th Feb 22
3
3
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
L1D-20c
Taken
15th January 2022 7:44pm
Tags
black
,
and
,
white
,
for
,
shape
,
feb
amyK
ace
Very cool pov! Great shot!
February 8th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific pov.
February 8th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh this really is seriously dramatic WOW
February 8th, 2022
