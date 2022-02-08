Previous
Next
B&W: shape by pusspup
Photo 2788

B&W: shape

Another drone photo of the evening paddle. I was rather pleased with the dramatic way this came up with a few tweaks in LR.
8th February 2022 8th Feb 22

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
763% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

amyK ace
Very cool pov! Great shot!
February 8th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Terrific pov.
February 8th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh this really is seriously dramatic WOW
February 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise