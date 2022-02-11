Previous
High key focus on white by pusspup
Photo 2791

High key focus on white

I’m on the road again…so the choice of challenge focus could become a bit random as I didn’t save a list before I left! Sorry guys😁🚗
11th February 2022 11th Feb 22

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful high key with lovely cloud reflections. Safe travels :-)
February 11th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
What you have chosen is just lovely - cloud reflections too!
February 11th, 2022  
