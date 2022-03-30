Sign up
Photo 2835
Sailing into the sunset
Leaving Port Lincoln and headed South to the Neptune Islands. Tomorrow ...sharks!
30th March 2022
30th Mar 22
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
14th February 2022 8:15pm
Tags
dive
,
shark
Maggiemae
ace
The green stripe that might be a bridge, helps this photo achieve a brilliance with the sunset!
March 30th, 2022
March 30th, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
Stunning sunset & a gorgeous golden glow. .Fav
March 30th, 2022
March 30th, 2022
