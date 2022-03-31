Sign up
Photo 2836
Sea lion
First we swam with the sea lions - so cute, so the sharks have been pushed out for these guys.
Visibility wasn't fantastic so I've used a texture to cover up some of the sea muck :)
31st March 2022
31st Mar 22
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
2918
photos
230
followers
237
following
776% complete
View this month »
2829
2830
2831
2832
2833
2834
2835
2836
Latest from all albums
2833
79
2834
80
2835
81
2836
82
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
15th February 2022 10:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
lion
Harbie
ace
Great shot! I love how he's looking straight at you!!
March 31st, 2022
Leave a Comment
