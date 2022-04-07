Previous
Old wives by pusspup
Photo 2843

Old wives

White sharks weren't the only thing at the bottom of the ocean. There were schools of trevally, kingfish, grouper, leather jackets, sting rays and these beautiful old wives.
7th April 2022

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
