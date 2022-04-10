Sign up
Photo 2846
Cummings look out, Eyre peninsula.
What an amazing surprise it was to find this view on our trek to Streaky Bay.
Definitely worth a short and rough diversion to find a lunch spot.
10th April 2022
10th Apr 22
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
seascape
