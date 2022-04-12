Sign up
Photo 2848
Murphy's Haystacks
A fabulous series of rocks in the most unlikely place. They are 'Inselbergs', formed by uneven weathering. The trees will give you an idea of their size - similar in height to the trees.
12th April 2022
12th Apr 22
3
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2941
photos
232
followers
238
following
2841
2842
2843
2844
2845
2846
2847
2848
90
2845
2846
91
92
2847
93
2848
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
19th February 2022 9:04am
rocks
,
landscape
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wow, they must be massive and quite a sight to see. Lovely.
April 12th, 2022
haskar
ace
Beautiful rock formations. Great composition and framing.
April 12th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Amazing.. such bold boulders all smooth looking and with that burnt orange colouration .
April 12th, 2022
