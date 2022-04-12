Previous
Murphy's Haystacks by pusspup
Murphy's Haystacks

A fabulous series of rocks in the most unlikely place. They are 'Inselbergs', formed by uneven weathering. The trees will give you an idea of their size - similar in height to the trees.
Issi Bannerman ace
Wow, they must be massive and quite a sight to see. Lovely.
April 12th, 2022  
haskar ace
Beautiful rock formations. Great composition and framing.
April 12th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Amazing.. such bold boulders all smooth looking and with that burnt orange colouration .
April 12th, 2022  
