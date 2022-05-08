Sign up
Photo 2874
Mother's Day Aussie style!
We are down the Coast for a few days, and after a lovely community Mother's day breakkie, this kangaroo family took up residence in our front yard, and youngster popped his head out to say hello, Happy Mother's Day!
8th May 2022
8th May 22
2
2
2867
2868
2869
2870
2871
2872
2873
2874
Tags
joey
,
kangaroo
Dianne
Cute!
May 8th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw ! so cute - Happy Mother's day
May 8th, 2022
