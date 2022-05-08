Previous
Mother's Day Aussie style! by pusspup
Mother's Day Aussie style!

We are down the Coast for a few days, and after a lovely community Mother's day breakkie, this kangaroo family took up residence in our front yard, and youngster popped his head out to say hello, Happy Mother's Day!
Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Dianne
Cute!
May 8th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw ! so cute - Happy Mother's day
May 8th, 2022  
