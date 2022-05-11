Sign up
Photo 2877
Boat houses
Nelson Vic. A most unusual collection of boat houses on the water. Couldn't resist risking life and limb on the bridge to get some shots. Very nice of MN to provide good cloud cover.
11th May 2022
11th May 22
2
1
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
24th February 2022 8:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely capture of these boat houses.
May 11th, 2022
Diana
ace
What a wonderful capture of this beautiful scene. I love the clouds too.
May 11th, 2022
