Great Ocean Road by pusspup
Great Ocean Road

One more, but not the last, fantastic view of the Great Southern Ocean from the bottom edge of Oz.
Yes, that's Wylie 2 living on the edge again :)
12th May 2022 12th May 22

Wylie

@pusspup
Diana ace
Stunning capture of this amazing seascape. So many beautiful rock formations and textures. I would be very uncomfortable if my hubby were such a dare devil ;-)
May 12th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
it has to be the best with him in view! Nice focus even to the far distance.... It might be me out there on the rock. But then I wouldn't get this brilliant photo!
May 12th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Gorgeous rocks and views
May 12th, 2022  
