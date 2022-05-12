Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2878
Great Ocean Road
One more, but not the last, fantastic view of the Great Southern Ocean from the bottom edge of Oz.
Yes, that's Wylie 2 living on the edge again :)
12th May 2022
12th May 22
3
3
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
2991
photos
234
followers
240
following
788% complete
View this month »
2871
2872
2873
2874
2875
2876
2877
2878
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
24th February 2022 12:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
seascape
Diana
ace
Stunning capture of this amazing seascape. So many beautiful rock formations and textures. I would be very uncomfortable if my hubby were such a dare devil ;-)
May 12th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
it has to be the best with him in view! Nice focus even to the far distance.... It might be me out there on the rock. But then I wouldn't get this brilliant photo!
May 12th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Gorgeous rocks and views
May 12th, 2022
