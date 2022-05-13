Previous
The Grotto by pusspup
The Grotto

I posted a pic of the grotto in B&W from a different view point, on the day we were there. But I promised a colour version at some point as the colours were so mind blowing, and here it is.
13th May 2022

Babs ace
It looks fabulous in colour. fav.
May 13th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Absolutely stunning framing.
May 13th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such an amazing capture of this wonderful scene, I love the colours and textures.
May 13th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Natural colours conveying the depth and light! So good! fav
May 13th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning
May 13th, 2022  
