Photo 2879
The Grotto
I posted a pic of the grotto in B&W from a different view point, on the day we were there. But I promised a colour version at some point as the colours were so mind blowing, and here it is.
13th May 2022
13th May 22
5
4
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
24th February 2022 1:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
seascape
Babs
ace
It looks fabulous in colour. fav.
May 13th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Absolutely stunning framing.
May 13th, 2022
Diana
ace
Such an amazing capture of this wonderful scene, I love the colours and textures.
May 13th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
Natural colours conveying the depth and light! So good! fav
May 13th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning
May 13th, 2022
