Photo 2887
Looking down
A focus stack of 2 shots to get the foreground and background both in focus.
Aligned and blended in PS.
Scary looking down and a bit close to the edge...
21st May 2022
21st May 22
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
9th May 2022 11:44am
Exif
View Info
Tags
landscape
Diana
ace
that sure looks like living on the edge, I could never get so close. a wonderful capture of this amazing scene.
May 21st, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
I never thought of doing this to get near and far focus! Works so well!
May 21st, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
How clever, great result - no way I could have got that close
May 21st, 2022
