Looking down by pusspup
Photo 2887

Looking down

A focus stack of 2 shots to get the foreground and background both in focus.
Aligned and blended in PS.
Scary looking down and a bit close to the edge...
21st May 2022

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
that sure looks like living on the edge, I could never get so close. a wonderful capture of this amazing scene.
May 21st, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
I never thought of doing this to get near and far focus! Works so well!
May 21st, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
How clever, great result - no way I could have got that close
May 21st, 2022  
