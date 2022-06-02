Previous
Mum and bub by pusspup
Mum and bub

A few weeks ago I posted a pic of this joey and his mum separately. Just harking back to this lovely moment for another time.
We hit the road again tomorrow on another adventure. I'm looking forward to having enough internet to share it with you.
2nd June 2022 2nd Jun 22

@pusspup
gloria jones ace
Super capture....so sweet...great light
June 2nd, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful capture and fabulous light! Have a great trip, looking forward to the photos 😊
June 2nd, 2022  
