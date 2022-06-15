Previous
Next
Good night kiss by pusspup
Photo 2912

Good night kiss

So many gorgeous galahs on the wires it was hard to know how to position them best. Anyway, this was one option and I was pleased to capture a kiss.
Thanks for the positive comments on yesterday's shots.
15th June 2022 15th Jun 22

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
797% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful - reminds me of musical notes
June 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise