Photo 2915
Desert sunset
It might have been cold, but camping out at Finke is beautiful.
18th June 2022
18th Jun 22
7
4
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2908
2909
2910
2911
2912
2913
2914
2915
2909
2910
2911
2912
120
2913
2914
2915
Views
9
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
12th June 2022 6:22pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
landscape
Diana
ace
How stunning is this! I envy you the freedom to be able to camp where you want to and stay safe!
June 18th, 2022
Wylie
ace
@ludwigsdiana
true, we are very lucky. What you can't see is about another 1000 campers spread around as well!
June 18th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, how lovely!
June 18th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
I see this from our windows but seeing from a desert must be wonderful. Did you pack an electric blanket?
June 18th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Lovely sunset colors, silhouettes
June 18th, 2022
Merrelyn
ace
Beautiful desert sunset.
June 18th, 2022
Kathy
ace
I really like how the trees are silhouetted on the orange light of the horizon.
June 18th, 2022
