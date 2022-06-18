Previous
Next
Desert sunset by pusspup
Photo 2915

Desert sunset

It might have been cold, but camping out at Finke is beautiful.
18th June 2022 18th Jun 22

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
798% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
How stunning is this! I envy you the freedom to be able to camp where you want to and stay safe!
June 18th, 2022  
Wylie ace
@ludwigsdiana true, we are very lucky. What you can't see is about another 1000 campers spread around as well!
June 18th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, how lovely!
June 18th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
I see this from our windows but seeing from a desert must be wonderful. Did you pack an electric blanket?
June 18th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Lovely sunset colors, silhouettes
June 18th, 2022  
Merrelyn ace
Beautiful desert sunset.
June 18th, 2022  
Kathy ace
I really like how the trees are silhouetted on the orange light of the horizon.
June 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise