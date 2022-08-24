Sign up
Photo 2982
Milky Way at the marbles
There was so much camping light from the other campers that we had to take quite a walk to get away from it for the photos. As you can see, plenty leaked through to illuminate the boulders anyway-which I quite like.
The starry sky was amazing.
Bob
24th August 2022
24th Aug 22
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
7th July 2022 8:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
photography
