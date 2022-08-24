Previous
Milky Way at the marbles by pusspup
Milky Way at the marbles

There was so much camping light from the other campers that we had to take quite a walk to get away from it for the photos. As you can see, plenty leaked through to illuminate the boulders anyway-which I quite like.
The starry sky was amazing.
Bob
