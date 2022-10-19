Sign up
Photo 3038
My favourite curtain!
I ventured into the garden for a flower shot but was eclipsed by this fantastic curtain of feathers instead.
19th October 2022
19th Oct 22
3
3
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
3195
photos
240
followers
259
following
832% complete
3031
3032
3033
3034
3035
3036
3037
3038
155
3034
156
3035
3036
3037
157
3038
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
19th October 2022 5:11pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
peacock
Diana
ace
Such a stunning capture of these gorgeous colours, wonderful clarity and detail.
October 19th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Superb!
October 19th, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful
October 19th, 2022
