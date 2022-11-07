Previous
Traditional dance, Fiji by pusspup
Photo 3057

Traditional dance, Fiji

The locals put on terrific performances for us most night. This was the traditional fire lighting ceremony.
7th November 2022 7th Nov 22

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Annie D ace
great image :)
November 8th, 2022  
John Falconer ace
Fabulously sharp shot
November 8th, 2022  
