Photo 3061
Tigers in the tank
I've just realised, and I'm pretty sure, that I actually captured 3 tiger sharks in this one shot!!
Woo hoo, diving in with 3 tigers, awesome :)
The camera hand of a fellow diver can be seen bottom right corner.
11th November 2022
11th Nov 22
2
3
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
3219
photos
239
followers
259
following
838% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Taken
24th October 2022 7:57am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
dive
,
scuba
Diana
ace
What an amazing sight and capture, love all the movement and blues.
November 11th, 2022
Babs
ace
Wow amazing. huge fav.
November 11th, 2022
