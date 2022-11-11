Previous
Tigers in the tank by pusspup
Photo 3061

Tigers in the tank

I've just realised, and I'm pretty sure, that I actually captured 3 tiger sharks in this one shot!!
Woo hoo, diving in with 3 tigers, awesome :)
The camera hand of a fellow diver can be seen bottom right corner.
Wylie

Diana ace
What an amazing sight and capture, love all the movement and blues.
November 11th, 2022  
Babs ace
Wow amazing. huge fav.
November 11th, 2022  
