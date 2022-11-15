Sign up
Photo 3065
Nature's shower!
We did an afternoon walk on the Island which turned out to be quite intrepid. The reward at the end was a swim in the waterfall.
This is one of the guides cooling off.
15th November 2022
15th Nov 22
3
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
27th October 2022 4:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
waterfall
Diana
ace
Amazing capture and wonderful textures.
November 15th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning capture with the force of the waterfall, and rough textures of the terraine .
November 15th, 2022
Christina
ace
Did you manage to have a turn too. Looks like it would be quite the massage!
November 15th, 2022
