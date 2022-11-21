Previous
The Phantom in Alice Springs by pusspup
Photo 3071

The Phantom in Alice Springs

The continuing adventures of The Phantom. Here he is having a well-deserved golden hour rest time after scaling the slopes of the ranges around Alice Springs. You can see he has his abseiling harness on for a quick trip home.
Another PS adventure.
