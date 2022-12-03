Previous
On the third day of Christmas by pusspup
Photo 3083

On the third day of Christmas

My true love sent to me, three brolgas browsing.

This scene is Geike Gorge in the Northern Territory where we did a cruise up the gorge. The brolgas were nearby in the caravan park of all places, at Fitzroy Crossing.
