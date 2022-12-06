Previous
On the Sixth Day of Christmas by pusspup
On the Sixth Day of Christmas

My true love gave to me
6 Ozzie Pollys.

This background scene is typical of South Australian countryside and bordering areas of Victoria. The parrots are some of our gorgeous varieties of parrot in Australia, some more widespread than others.
@pusspup
