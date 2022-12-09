Previous
On the ninth day of Christmas by pusspup
Photo 3089

On the ninth day of Christmas

My true love sent to me,
None balloons on a lake

These components were all shot during a hot air balloon festival in Canberra. Its quite special that you can go onto the lake and the balloons will touch down on the lake! I noticed the pilots wearing gum boots :)
